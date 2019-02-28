Jimmy Garoppolo on schedule to return for OTA work

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is on track to participate in organized team activities in June, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The 49ers will ease him back into action, likely holding him out of 11-on-11 participation until training camp.

“[We will] probably make a smart decision to go seven-on-seven, so we wouldn’t have to worry about it,” Shanahan said, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “I don’t have an exact timeline, but that’s how I feel.”

Garoppolo tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during a Sept. 23 game against the Chiefs.

Although Shanahan isn’t allowed to talk to Garoppolo about football, he has observed the quarterback working to get back.

“We don’t talk about football, but I see him out my window every day,” Shanahan said. “He does drops every day. He’s been doing a good job, but everyone says they’re ahead of schedule. He is. I mean, he’s been healing great, and he hasn’t had knee trouble before.”