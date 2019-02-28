John Dorsey: I don’t think we’re ready to “go for it” yet

Getty Images

The Browns closed the 2018 season on an upswing and have both cap space and draft picks to spare in 2019, which has led some to predict that 2019 is the year when they finally break through for both a winning record and a trip to the postseason.

That may be the case, but General Manager John Dorsey said Thursday that he does not plan to blow through a lot of that cap space in order to help things along. Dorsey said at a press conference from Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that the team still has to work on building its foundation so that they are positioned to win consistently rather than going all out for the brass ring right now.

“I don’t think we’re a team yet to go for it,” Dorsey said, via Ohio.com. “We have a young, talented team. Let’s build a foundation here, let’s build a team of substance. We’re not done yet in terms of getting this thing right. Every year we want to win, that’s the overarching goal. I’m not going to go out and waste a whole bunch of money because I have to think three and four years down the road. I just can’t think for the immediate future.”

They are projected to have around $78 million in cap space and own 12 picks in the draft, so they are well positioned to take another step forward even if Dorsey isn’t throwing money around wildly next month.