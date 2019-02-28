John Elway unsure Kyler Murray can play under center

AP

John Elway thinks Kyler Murray is a great talent, but wonders if he can be successful in a particular offense (his) because of his height.

And honestly, with the way Elway has evaluated quarterbacks lately, that might be the best news Murray hears in Indianapolis this week.

Elway’s specific concern was about the 5-10-ish Murray’s ability to play under center.

“I will say this, having played the position: when you’re shorter and you’re in shotgun, it doesn’t have nearly the effect because you see much better out of shotgun,” the Broncos executive told reporters at the Scouting Combine. “So, if you’re in shotgun and starting in shotgun and that’s the only place you’ve ever been, you can see the field much better from shotgun. So, really, the height from shotgun doesn’t matter nearly as much if it does if you’re coming out from underneath center all the time because by the time you get back there the pocket a lot of times is caving on you. That’s where height does matter a little bit more.

“I think (height) has an impact on it because, like I said, coming out from underneath the center, it’s tougher to see coming out. And shotgun puts you back there, you can see a lot more, those guys are popping up and they’re a lot farther away from you, so they don’t block your view nearly as much as being in shotgun.”

So unless that’s just an elaborate ruse on the part of Elway that seems like he’s not that interested in him.

Murray should take that news with glee. Since signing the husk of Peyton Manning in 2012, the Hall of Fame quarterback has effectively gotten every quarterback decision he’s made wrong. He drafted Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, and Paxton Lynch, and frankly the acceptable play they got out of Siemian was almost value except him starting was completely accidental.

It’s worth noting that when he set fire to a second-rounder on Osweiler, fellow elfin quarterback Russell Wilson was on the board and whatever happened to that guy. Then he took the impressively tall Lynch instead of the less-than-gigantic Dak Prescott.

Then he went out and gave Case Keenum a bunch of money to be Case Keenum, only to trade for Joe Flacco over the top of him a year later.

So yeah, Murray’s probably fine with the idea that Elway’s unsure he’s a fit.