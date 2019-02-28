Jon Gruden believes Kyler Murray is committed to football

Getty Images

Kyler Murray topped 5-10 and 200 pounds, with a hand size of 9.5 inches. So those questions were answered Thursday.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden thinks concerns about Murray’s size are overblown after the success of Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.

“I don’t know what the physical concerns are,” Gruden said. “Are you talking about the height? I think that’s been proven to not be as much a factor as maybe it was years ago. If you ask Russell Wilson or [Drew] Brees, or the kid in Cleveland, I don’t know that it’s a true impact on the position or the performance.”

The bigger question for Murray might be whether he truly is committed to football with baseball still in the background. The A’s drafted him ninth overall last summer, and an NFL team could take him higher this spring assuming they are certain he is all in.

Teams have begun meeting with the Heisman Trophy winner and asking him that question.

“Yeah, I believe him,” Gruden said. “My dad drafted Bo Jackson, so I asked [Murray] three times, ‘Are you serious?’ Really?’ because no one thought Bo would play baseball back in the day. At least we didn’t in Tampa. It is a sensitive issue. Obviously, the Oakland A’s drafted him. We are with the Oakland Raiders, so you want to make sure that the information you gather is correct.”