Jon Gruden: Derek Carr is our franchise quarterback

Getty Images

A day after Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock gave quarterback Derek Carr a vote of confidence, Mayock’s boss did the same.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said today that Carr is the Raiders’ quarterback, period.

“Yes. He’s our franchise quarterback. Let me make that clear,” Gruden said.

The talk that the Raiders (who own picks No. 4, 24, 27 and 35) could draft a quarterback to succeed Carr isn’t going away until the draft comes and goes and they don’t. But for now, the Raiders are insisting that they believe in Carr going forward.