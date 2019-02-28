Jonah Williams doesn’t think short arms are big deal

Getty Images

Alabama left tackle Jonah Williams’ arms measured only 33 5/8 inches, inviting questions about his ability to play the position at the next level. Scouts prefer offensive tackles to have at least 34 1/2-inch arms.

Williams offered the perfect answer to those questioning whether he will drop out of the first round because of his short arms.

“I think that’s a small portion of what it takes to be a tackle at the next level,” Williams said. “I think if you look at a lot of the really successful tackles over the past 10 years — Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, Jake Matthews, Jason Peters, La’el Collins, Riley Reiff, Ryan Ramczyk — just a couple guys off the top of my head that have shorter arms than me — I don’t think that’s necessarily a huge deal. I’m proud of the way I play. My approach to the game makes me a great player. So if my fingers were an eighth of an inch longer, I might be good enough? I think the way that I play is what defines me as a football player.

“I value the opinion of those people, and I think the impression I make on the people I play against, more so than speculation about statistics.”

Williams made 43 consecutive starts in three seasons for the Crimson Tide, earning unanimous All-American last season. He played right tackle as a freshman before moving to left tackle.

“I’m confident in my abilities,” Williams said. “I know what I can do on a field. I’m confident in my preparation. I think I’m a talented individual with good athleticism. I know I can outwork and outprepare anyone. That’s the way I was successful in college. That’s the way I’ll be successful in the NFL.”