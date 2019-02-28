Kliff Kingsbury: Patrick Mahomes landing with Andy Reid, Chiefs was “perfect storm”

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes won NFL MVP honors in his first season as a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions in taking over for Alex Smith as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback.

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury served as Mahomes’ coach during his college career at Texas Tech. During in an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on PFT Live at the Scouting Combine, Kingsbury said Mahomes being matched up with Andy Reid in Kansas City was the perfect storm for Mahomes to explode onto the scene year.

“Yeah, I think it was just the perfect storm landing there with Andy (Reid) and then having Alex (Smith) to learn from for a year,” Kingsbury said. “The talent is just there. The arm talent is unique. The personality is unique, he’s such a great young man. He’s very, very smart. I honestly thought he’d throw a few more interceptions because of the risk taking. I thought the numbers would be there, the yards to touchdowns, but he really did a great job protecting the football and leading. He really showed maturity, I thought, throughout the season as the leader of that football team.”

Mahomes tossed 77 touchdowns in two seasons as a full-time starter with Kingsbury at Texas Tech. While he impressed Kingsbury throughout their time together in Lubbock, Tex., Kingsbury understood where some of the trepidation about Mahomes’ pro prospects came from ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

“Part of it was he looked raw in college at times,” Kingsbury said. “He kind of shuffled back and did some different things. High school was the same way and I think guys mis-evaulated him there. We didn’t win a ton at Texas Tech like we should have with him due to not being able to stop people here and there. I think all of those things combined. But I think if you dug in like Andy did and (G.M. Brett) Veach did and got to know the kid and watched him every day and the way he carries himself, it was a no-brainer to me.”

Kingsbury watched Mahomes’ rookie season unfold while he was still the head coach at Texas Tech. He remains effusive in his praise of his former quarterback

After a pit stop at USC, Kingsbury became the head coach of the Cardinals in early January. With the NFC West just having played the AFC West in the schedule rotation last season, the soonest Kingsbury would see Mahomes on an opposing sideline for a regular season game would be the 2022. For the time being, Kingsbury can continue to admire Mahomes play without having to worry about finding out a way to stop him.

Absent a meeting in the Super Bowl, of course.