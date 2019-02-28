Kyler Murray tops 5-foot-10 at the Combine

Getty Images

Kyler Murray is not as short as people are making him out to be.

Murray was measured at the Scouting Combine today and came in at one-eighth of an inch over 5-foot-10, making him taller than many believed.

He also weighed in at 207 pounds, which was again bigger than many thought he would be. And his hand measured at 9.5 inches, which is not a huge hand by any stretch of the imagination but is big enough.

Murray is only half an inch shorter and three pounds heavier than Russell Wilson, who has gone on to be an excellent NFL quarterback. Murray’s measurements should go a long way toward showing he’s big enough to play in the NFL.