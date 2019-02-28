Kyler Murray won’t throw (unless he does)

Getty Images

The man who eagerly awaits the opportunity to prove to NFL scouts that he’s the franchise quarterback in the draft will have to keep waiting. Barring a change of heart.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Murray has “several NFL teams that he doesn’t plan to throw at the Combine.” The unnamed sources who shared this information with Rapoport said that Murray “is a competitor who could throw after seeing everyone else do it, but as of last night, Murray’s plan is not to do much.”

While it’s up to the quarterbacks to decide whether it makes sense to work out at the Combine, Murray’s statement from earlier in the month created the clear impression that he’ll be doing anything and everything in his power to prove that he’s the best quarterback available in the draft.

“Football has been my love and passion my entire life,” Murray’s statement declared. “I was raised to play QB, and I very much look forward to dedicating 100% of myself to being the best QB possible and winning NFL championships. I have started an extensive training program to further prepare myself for upcoming NFL workouts and interviews. I eagerly await the opportunity to continue to prove to NFL decision makers that I am the franchise QB in this draft.”

As it turns out, he’ll be eagerly awaiting the next opportunity to continue to prove to NFL decision makers that he is the franchise QB in this draft. And that’s ultimately his decision to make; however, his decision not to work out is hard to reconcile with his commitment to football.