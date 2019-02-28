Matt LaFleur: We have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur held a press conference at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday and he spent some time talking about his offensive philosophy.

He discussed staying balanced on early downs, using multiple running backs and what he’s looking for in offensive linemen. He also shared one of the things he’s stressing to players who are used to life with Mike McCarthy.

“One of the messages that I’ll have for our players is, ‘Guys, in order to grow, you have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable,’” LaFleur said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “There’s going to be some stuff that we ask you to do that’s not going to be comfortable right off the bat. We’ve got to attack it with an open mind and try it. I think that goes for coaches, players, everything.”

As LaFleur said, that applies to everything. Given that we’re talking about the Packers, however, the biggest question will be how much quarterback Aaron Rodgers adapts to the uncomfortable after years of doing things one way. LaFleur made an interesting analogy when talking about veteran players trying something that might not have worked well for them in the past.

“It’s just like when you go to a restaurant and you order something and you get food poisoning,” LaFleur said. “Are you going to order that same thing again? Probably not. We’ve just got to work it in as best we can and try to reframe how they see it.”

Embracing change figures to be a continuing theme of the Packers season and how quickly that happens will likely determine how successful LaFleur is in his first year as a head coach.