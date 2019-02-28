Mike Vick worked with Pat Mahomes as a rookie, said, “I’ve never seen that”

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach believed in Patrick Mahomes long before the Chiefs decided to trade up for him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. But when he really knew he made the right call was when Mahomes showed up to his rookie training camp and wowed Michael Vick.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid invited Vick, whom he coached in Philadelphia, to come to training camp in 2017 and spend some time with the rookies. Veach told PFT Live today that Vick came away amazed by the things Mahomes could do.

“Mike Vick came by for a few days to do some coaching work with our young guys,” Veach recalled. “There were a couple throws Pat made, and I remember being in the film room with Mike and he was like, ‘Did he just do that? I’ve never seen that.’ We were joking, ‘This is Mike Vick!’ A quarterback like Mike Vick says he’s never seen something?”

Vick is one of the most impressive athletes ever to play the quarterback position, so it takes a lot to impress him. But Mahomes did it. And now Mahomes is impressing everyone in the NFL.

  2. “Vick is one of the most impressive athletes ever to play the quarterback position, so it takes a lot to impress him.” Seriously? 1) Vick was at most an impressive runner as a QB and 2) There’s no evidence at all indicating any significance of what he’s impressed by.

  3. I remember when Dan Marino was a rookie. Didn’t start the season, but came in as an injury replacement for Woodley, I believe. Blew everyone away with his quick release and accuracy. the next year, he went to the Super Bowl and everyone said he’ll be back to many of these. Well, despite being a hall of famer, with a hall of fame coach, Marino never made it back. Let’s see how Mahomes does in the next few years.

  4. If Mahomes legacy is the same as Marino, I think he’d be content. Sure he’d like to win a Superbowl or 3, but Marino is still be talked about and is still well known decades after he hung it up.

  7. Loved watching Vick play, don’t get me wrong, but his comment was actually referring to the film room. *Zing*

  8. Vick could throw the ball with either hand. He wasn’t the most accurate passer. But he made some plays with his feet and allowed him to throw the ball. Read about some of the stuff he did at V-Tech.

  14. Pat Mahomes has become must-watch Tv the way i felt about Mike Vick going way back, I’m not going to lie i felt mighty weird looking at the Kansas city schedule this past season making sure i don’t miss a second of their games, Something i had no business doing before that.

    Its no States secret I’m telling you its the Box office Individuals who sell Sports more than the actual Teams themselves because lets face it who was really looking to tuned into Cleveland Cavs games outside of fans in that area code once Lebron left.

  15. I find it humorous that the Bears drafted Trubiscuit with the 2nd overall pick when they could have had Mahomes at 10 or even Watson at 12. Good call, Pace!

  17. grogansheroes says:

    February 28, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    A quarterback doesn’t win it all on his own but when you have a great qb you have a chance every year because your in the playoff race. Marino only had 2 losing seasons as a starter in his 17 year career, Favre had 2 in 19 years. Not everyone can be Brady and win it all seemingly all the time but when you have a great qb your in the hunt year after year.

