Mike Vick worked with Pat Mahomes as a rookie, said, “I’ve never seen that”

Getty Images

Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach believed in Patrick Mahomes long before the Chiefs decided to trade up for him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. But when he really knew he made the right call was when Mahomes showed up to his rookie training camp and wowed Michael Vick.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid invited Vick, whom he coached in Philadelphia, to come to training camp in 2017 and spend some time with the rookies. Veach told PFT Live today that Vick came away amazed by the things Mahomes could do.

“Mike Vick came by for a few days to do some coaching work with our young guys,” Veach recalled. “There were a couple throws Pat made, and I remember being in the film room with Mike and he was like, ‘Did he just do that? I’ve never seen that.’ We were joking, ‘This is Mike Vick!’ A quarterback like Mike Vick says he’s never seen something?”

Vick is one of the most impressive athletes ever to play the quarterback position, so it takes a lot to impress him. But Mahomes did it. And now Mahomes is impressing everyone in the NFL.