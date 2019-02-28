Mike Vrabel on the Combine: “Ultimately the résumé is the film”

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has been at the Scouting Combine as a player, an assistant coach and now as a head coach, but his view of it is the same.

Vrabel told PFT Live that he’s always believed the Combine is a small part of the overall evaluation of a player, and that the overwhelming majority of an evaluation should be based on his game film.

“I can empathize with those players and what they go through, the nitpicking that goes on. Ultimately the résumé is the film,” Vrabel said. “Can the guy go out there and play?”

The Combine is useful — all 32 NFL teams wouldn’t send their coaches and personnel people to Indianapolis if it weren’t — but it’s nowhere near as useful a tool in evaluating future professional players as seeing what kind of college football players they were.