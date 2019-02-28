NFL announces two new refs for 2019

Getty Images

The NFL has two new referees for the 2019 season.

V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron announced today that Adrian Hill and Scott Novak will be refs this season. Hill has spent nine years as an official and Novak has spent five years as an official.

The referee leads the officiating crew and makes the announcements and is expected to have the best judgment and knowledge of the rule book.

The league needed two new referees because Pete Morelli and Walt Coleman are retiring.

The NFL has seen significant turnover in its referees, with four retiring last year and two more this year. In 2019 there will be six referees — more than one-third of all the referees in the NFL — who are either rookies or in their second years.