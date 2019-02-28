Panthers looking for quarterback depth, but in draft rather than free agency

AP

The Panthers know they need some quarterback depth, but they aren’t looking for him in March.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera just told reporters at the Scouting Combine that any potential backup to Cam Newton who isn’t on the roster would likely come from the college ranks.

“If we did do anything, I think it’d probably be in the draft,” Rivera said.

Starter Cam Newton is coming off an arthroscopic shoulder procedure after not being able to throw the ball downfield late last season, and Rivera indicated things were progressing well. They have Kyle Allen on the roster and Taylor Heinicke is a restricted free agent, and Rivera is working really hard to talk up those backups. But Allen was cut in training camp and only came back when it was an emergency last year, and it seems unwise to put too much stock on his performance in a throwaway game against the Saints to close the regular season.

For a team that fell a game short of the playoffs last year when their starter fell apart, you’d think they’d take the search for a reliable backup more seriously. Hoping that it’s Allen seems like more of a wish than a plan, and how early in the draft they address the position will be an indication of how they really feel about what’s on hand.