Pete Carroll: Frank Clark will be with us in 2019

Defensive end Frank Clark is No. 5 on PFT’s list of the top free agents this year, but it doesn’t look like he will be hitting the open market.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Clark during a Thursday press conference and Carroll didn’t bother with any smokescreens about the team’s intentions.

“He will be with us,” Carroll said, via multiple reporters.

Carroll didn’t say whether Clark would be with the Seahawks on a long-term deal or on the franchise tag, but there’s time to sort out those details as the offseason plays out. With the deadline to use the tag on Tuesday, it would seem to be a good bet that the team will use it if only to buy until the middle of July to work on a longer deal.

Clark has 35 sacks, eight forced fumbles and an interception in 62 games for the Seahawks since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft.