Rams “feel really good” about how Cooper Kupp will rebound from torn ACL

Getty Images

The Rams lost a significant piece from their offense around the middle of the regular season when wide receiver Cooper Kupp tore his ACL in a November win over the Seahawks.

Kupp’s loss didn’t stop the Rams from making it to the Super Bowl, but the unit was a more prolific one before Kupp’s injury than it was over the back end of the schedule. That makes head coach Sean McVay’s update about Kupp’s status a positive one.

McVay said on Thursday that the Rams “feel really good” about how Kupp will rebound as things have been moving forward at a good rate this offseason.

“He’s making great progress. He’s one of the most conscientious players that I’ve ever seen. He’s already worried about, ‘Am I going to miss some things in OTAs?’ — things like that,” McVay said. “But talking to Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache and [trainer] Reggie Scott, he’s in great shape and right on pace to be ready to go, especially with training camp.”

Kupp had 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns in eight games last year.