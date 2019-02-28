Rams plan to keep tabs on Ndamukong Suh after he hits open market

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said “we’ll see” when asked about returning to the Rams in 2019 and the team’s answer is pretty similar.

Suh is set to hit free agency next month after playing out a one-year, $14 million deal in Los Angeles and it does not appear the Rams are going to try to bowl him over with an offer that keeps him from hitting the open market.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said, via Josina Anderson of ESPN, that the team thought Suh made a strong impact in the playoffs and left the door open for his return in 2019. He added that the current plan is to let Suh become a free agent and keep talking as the veteran gets a sense of what offers might be out there for him.

Suh played in every game for the Rams last season. He had 59 tackles and 4.5 sacks in the regular season and added 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in three playoff appearances.