Reports: Jets to give Robby Anderson second-round RFA tender

Getty Images

The Jets signed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to a contract extension late in 2018 and they’ll reportedly be tendering wideout Robby Anderson with a contract as well.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are going to give Anderson a second-round tender. That tender will likely be in the neighborhood of $3.1 million.

Anderson could sign an offer sheet with another team. If he does, the Jets would have the chance to match it and would receive a second-round pick in the event they went the other way.

Anderson had 50 catches for 752 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 and has developed into a capable deep threat for the Jets since making the team as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016. The team is expected to look for receivers to join Enunwa and Anderson once free agency gets underway next month and they have already been linked to a possible pursuit of Donte Moncrief.