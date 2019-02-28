Richard Sherman thinks 49ers in mix for Earl Thomas “if everything aligns the right way”

Getty Images

Dots have been connected between safety Earl Thomas and the Cowboys for a couple of years and there will be plenty of eyes on Dallas once Thomas is officially able to move on from the Seahawks when free agency opens on March 13.

Thomas’ former Seahawks teammate Richard Sherman said the Cowboys aren’t necessarily the only team that’s going to be in the picture. Sherman said Wednesday that he’s spoken to Thomas several times recently and that he’s made a pitch for Thomas to join him with the 49ers.

Sherman believes that Thomas is going to the Cowboys “if all things are equal,” but said Thomas has shown interest in the Niners and the cornerback is holding out hope that there’s a way to work out a reunion.

“There’s serious interest. There’s obviously a clear and easy fit,” Sherman said, via the Sacramento Bee. “But financially it has to make sense. If you go into free agency and say, ‘Hey, we offered Earl Thomas $7 million,’ it doesn’t matter how much I recruit, it doesn’t how much you say. If finances make sense, then I would say we’re a major player in it. If everything aligns the right way.”

Sherman noted that he’s not making the “major decisions” that would determine how much of a player the 49ers will be for Thomas, but the prospect of adding a playmaker like Thomas to a defense that produced two interceptions in 2018 is likely to be appealing.