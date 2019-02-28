Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation charges

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was formally charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution in Jupiter, Florida this week and court records show he’s entered a plea on those charges.

According to multiple reports, Palm Beach County court records show that Kraft has pleaded not guilty to both counts. Those records also show that his attorney Jack Goldberger has requested a non-jury trial on those charges.

Kraft is accused of visiting the Orchids of Asia day spa on January 19 and 20 and paying to engage in sexual activity on both visits. A probable cause affidavit released this week says there is video evidence corroborating those charges.

Both charges are misdemeanors. If convicted, Kraft can be sentenced to up to one year in prison along with a fine, community service and mandatory attendance in a class about the impact of human trafficking.