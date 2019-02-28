Saints hire Doug Williams’ son as a quality control coach

Photo credit: HBCU Gameday

At a time when minority hiring for coaching jobs has ebbed, the Saints are taking a step to put a new face in the pipeline.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints have hired D.J. Williams as an offensive quality control coach to work in the quarterbacks room.

D.J. is the son of former NFL quarterback and Washington executive Doug Williams. He played at Grambling, and had a few tryouts with NFL teams.

And while quality control jobs are the lowest rung of the coaching ladder, there’s a clear lack of minority candidates in the offensive positions which teams are currently picking most of their offensive coaches from.

According to Tim Graham’s comprehensive look at the issue for The Athletic, there were previously only eight minorities among the 42 specified offensive quality control positions, and five of the 36 quarterbacks coaches or assistants at the position were minorities (although there are 12 men who never played the position in college or the pros among that number).

The lack of minority candidates in the mix for offensive jobs is something that advocates are trying to change, and the coming Quarterback Summit at Morehouse College is another way of identifying promising young coaches.