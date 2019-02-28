Steelers plan to have Ryan Shazier on roster “in some form or fashion”

Getty Images

Ryan Shazier has not played since suffering a spinal injury during the 2017 season, but his salary for 2018 was guaranteed so he remained on the Steelers roster and salary cap last season.

Shazier’s contract is up when the new league year starts on March 13 and he said he hoped to sign a new deal to remain with the Steelers while he continues to recover from his injury. Shazier also assisted the team as an unofficial scout and coach in 2018 and General Manager Kevin Colbert said on Wednesday that the team is working on a way to have that happen again as Shazier won’t be playing this year.

“It’s a unique situation,” Colbert said, via the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. “Ryan will be part of the football roster in some form or fashion in 2019. We have to figure out what is legal by NFL means. We are in the process of doing that. … If we can find a way that he can do both, and I think we can, we have to get clarification and verification from the league that this will be good.”

Any contract that Shazier signs to be part of the football roster would count against the salary cap, although he would not count against the roster limit once he’s placed on the physically unable to perform list.