Texans to talk to Jadeveon Clowney’s rep this week, franchise tag “certainly an option”

In a Football Morning in America column earlier this month, Peter King reported that the Texans may prefer to have linebacker Jadeveon Clowney play out the year on the franchise tag and see how he reacts to that before moving forward with a long-term deal.

King cited a perception that Clowney isn’t “the worker bee” that other players in Houston are as the reason for the team’s reticence about going for a longer contract right now. On Wednesday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle, he has “nothing but good things to say about” Clowney and deferred questions about contractual affairs to General Manager Brian Gaine.

Gaine met the media at the Scouting Combine on Thursday and said that he is going to meet with Clowney’s agent in Indianapolis this week.

“It’s certainly an option,” Gaine said of using the franchise tag. “It’s not the priority, but it’s certainly an option.”

The Texans have until Tuesday afternoon to decide about using the tag. Clowney declined to say how he’d respond to the use of the tag when asked about the possibility at the end of the Texans’ season.