Rams running back Todd Gurley does not need knee surgery, coach Sean McVay said during his media session Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

McVay continued to downplay Gurley’s injury and again blamed himself for not getting Gurley more involved in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Gurley did not appear on the injury report before the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl but had only 16 touches for 47 yards and one touchdown in those two games combined. He missed the final two regular-season games for what the Rams called inflammation.

Gurley gained 118 yards from scrimmage against the Cowboys in the divisional round before playing a complementary role the rest of the way.