With CBA talks looming, NFLPA will involve certain agents at annual meeting

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association knows that labor negotiations are coming. Part of the preparation for the discussions will be to work more closely with certain agents.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA Executive Committee has added a session for agents at next month’s annual board of player representative meetings. The union rarely involves outside parties at their annual meeting; however, given the NFLPA’s goals in advance of the upcoming effort to extend the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the union has decided to get certain agents involved.

The agents who will be invited to participate will be selected by the Executive Committee. The NFLPA also will be meeting with select agents today and tomorrow in Indianapolis.

The relationship between the union and agents has grown contentious at times in recent years, with the NFLPA frustrated by efforts by agents to complain about the 2011 labor deal and with agents irritated by perceived efforts by the union to reduce agent fees and undermine their importance by supporting players who choose to represent themselves. It will be important for the two parties to work closely together in order to have the best possible outcome to the next round of talks.