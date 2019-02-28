Witten’s production had slipped at age 35, now he’ll come back at age 37

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is confident that Jason Witten can still play. Others may be less confident.

That’s because doubts were starting to be raised even when Witten played in 2017 about whether he still had it: In 2017 Witten averaged a career-low 8.9 yards per catch, and his 63 catches and 560 yards were his fewest since his rookie season of 2003, when he was mostly a backup.

Witten was 35 years old during that 2017 season and he’ll be 37 during the 2019 season. It’s hard to see how he’ll be better at two years older, and having had a year of not playing at all.

So Witten is going to have an uphill battle to get back to the Pro Bowl form he once showed. He may even have an uphill battle just to be worthy of a roster spot. Even if the Cowboys are confident that he’s a better tight end than he is a broadcaster.