2019 franchise and transition tag, restricted free agent tender values set

Getty Images

The NFL set the salary cap for the 2019 season at $188.2 million on Friday and they also set other figures that will come into play as teams make decisions ahead of the start of the new league year.

The league has also set franchise and transition tag values for the coming year. Only one franchise tag has officially been handed out at this point and the 49ers will be on the hook to pay kicker Robbie Gould $4.971 million.

Other potential franchise tag recipients like Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark and Dee Ford stand to reap bigger paydays if they are tagged and don’t sign long-term deals. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence stands to make over $20 million if tagged because he played under a $17 million-plus tag last year and would see a 120 percent bump in that salary.

The values, via Albert Breer of SI.com, for every position are listed below. Players with non-exclusive franchise tags can sign offer sheets with other teams, although that team would have to give up two first-round picks if the original team does not match. Transition tags carry no draft pick compensation if the original team does not match an offer sheet.

Franchise Tags

Quarterback $24.865 million

Running back $11.214 million

Wide receiver $16.787 million

Tight end $10.387 million

Offensive linemen $14.067 million

Defensive end $17.128 million

Defensive tackle $15.209 million

Linebacker $15.443 million

Cornerback $16.022 million

Safety $11.15 million

Kicker/Punter $4.971 million

Transition Tags

Quarterback $22.783 million

Running back $9.099 million

Wide receiver $14.794 million

Tight end $8.815 million

Offensive linemen $12.866 million

Defensive end $14.36 million

Defensive tackle $12.378 million

Linebacker $13.222 million

Cornerback $13.703 million

Safety $9.531 million

Kicker/Punter $4.537 million

The league has also set the restricted free agent tenders. A first-round tender will run $4.407 million with the number rising to $4.907 million if a free agent’s original team wants the right to match an offer sheet that includes a provision waiving or limiting future franchise tag rights without matching that provision.

Second-round tenders will be $3.095 million and original round tenders for players drafted below the second round will be $2.025 million. Undrafted players can be tendered for the same amount, although there is no draft pick compensation.