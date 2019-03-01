49ers have “big decision” to make on Jimmie Ward

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan knows that he wants defensive back Jimmie Ward to remain with the team in 2019 despite noting that Ward has “struggled a little bit to stay healthy” over his first five years in the NFL.

Shanahan is understating things a bit. Ward has ended four of those five seasons on injured reserve and has missed 16 games over the last two seasons, which makes it hard to make much of a commitment to the impending free agent.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the team wants Ward back on a one-year deal that would give him a chance to show he could remain healthy. General Manager John Lynch called it a “big decision” this week because he believes other teams will be interested even though Ward keeps getting hurt.

“It’s not an easy answer, because there’s a long [injury] history,” Lynch said. “But there’s also a very, very talented football player who I would tell you grew into a really special leader. … Despite that injury history, when you [have] that kind of talent, there are going to be people interested.”

Lynch said the team is “going to have to let that play out,” so it sees likely that Ward will be hitting the open market before making any decisions.