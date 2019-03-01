AAF: Johnny Manziel can work out if he’s “clean and clear”

Getty Images

Alliance of American Football chairman Tom Dundon said that Johnny Manziel is free to work out for the league’s teams after being barred from the Canadian Football League this week, but the new league’s co-founder is playing a different tune.

Manziel was released by the Montreal Alouettes at the direction of the CFL because he violated the terms of his employment in the league. The nature of the violation was not revealed and AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol said his league is looking for an answer to that question before opening to door to Manziel.

“We don’t know,” Ebersol said, via ESPN.com. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened in Canada. We want to be a league of opportunity to the best available players, assuming they are available contractually, with a clean bill of health and a clean criminal record. We want them if they can play at our level. We have to have guys who play at a level that every single guy has a shot to get back to the NFL. We look at everybody. If he is clean and clear, we will certainly talk to him about coming out for a workout.”

If he’s given the green light, all eight AAF teams could watch Manziel work out. The San Antonio franchise would have first dibs given the league’s geographical allocation system.