Anthony Lynn would rather Derwin James stay off the basketball court

Getty Images

The Chiefs asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes to stay off the basketball court this offseason, but it appeared one of their division rivals was taking a different approach when the Chargers’ Twitter account shared a video of safety Derwin James soaring to dunk off a lob from cornerback Casey Hayward.

As it turns out, the social media department and football operations department are not on the same page. Head coach Anthony Lynn complimented James on a “hell of a dunk,” but said it wasn’t anything he wants to see again.

“I encourage my guys to cross-train,” Lynn said, via ESPN.com. “But there’s just some things I’d rather you not do, like ski, ride motorcycles and dunk off the backboard. He’s an athletic young man, so he’ll learn.”

General Manager Tom Telesco added that he’s “not thrilled about it” and Lynn said he’s going to deliver his message about the preferred way to spend time in the offseason directly to James, so it seems the two AFC West teams are on the same page after all.