Ben Rothlisberger could have new deal soon

Running back Le'Veon Bell is leaving the Steelers, and receiver Antonio Brown likely isn’t far behind. But the Steelers are hoping to keep quarterback Ben Roethlisberger around awhile longer.

The Steelers have begun “preliminary” talks with Roethlisberger’s agent, Ryan Tollner, and a new deal could happen soon, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Roethlisberger is in the final year of a deal with will pay him $12 million in base salary with a $23.2 million cap number for 2019, according to overthecap.com. A new deal likely would run thought at least the 2022 season, per Dulac.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert told the team’s website earlier this week that he was optimistic an extension “will happen sooner than later.”

Roethlisberger turns 37 on Saturday. In 15 seasons, he has passed for 56,194 yards, 363 touchdowns and 190 interceptions with a career passer rating of 94.2.