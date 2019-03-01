Bengals announce six additions to coaching staff

Getty Images

It may have taken the Cincinnati Bengals a while to find a defensive coordinator for new head coach Zac Taylor, but the rest of the coaching staff is now rounding into form.

The team announced on Thursday the hiring of Nick Eason (defensive line), Tem Lukabu (linebackers), Brad Kragthorpe (offensive assistant), and Jordan Kovacs (defensive quality control) to their coaching staff with Todd Hunt and Garrett Swanson joining the team as assistant strength and conditioning coaches.

All six coaches come to the Bengals from positions in college football, though Eason and Lukabu have prior NFL coaching experience.

Eason spent 2018 at Austin Peay University and had accepted a job at Vanderbilt for 2019 before joining the Bengals. He previously spent four years with the Tennessee Titans as a defensive line coach from 2014-17.

Lukabu was the linebackers coach at Mississippi State last season. He has previously served as a defensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers (2016-17) and defensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13).

Kragthorpe was an offensive coaching analyst at LSU last season after spending the prior two seasons at Utah State.

Kovacs was a graduate assistant under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan the last two seasons. He played three seasons for the Miami Dolphins at safety (2013-15).

Hunt and Swanson come to the Bengals after being with the University of Illinois.