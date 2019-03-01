Bills G.M. sleeping better now that he’s found his quarterback

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is the lucky one.

He’s had to watch one of his mentors (Dave Gettleman of the Giants) deal with quarterback questions all week, while he’s clear of that for a few seasons after drafting Josh Allen last year.

“I sleep a little bit better than I was last year at this time,” Beane said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “It’s nice to know that we found a guy we believe in. We’ve got to do the right thing and build around him and add pieces, obviously, on offense.”

After trading into the seventh overall spot last year, they added Allen to be the quarterback of the future (and ditched Tyrod Taylor to clear the way). But they still had him go through a “competition” with A.J. McCarron and Nathan Peterman in training camp. That won’t be the case this year, obviously, as Allen was somehow able to outclass that group and establish himself.

“We had a three-quarterback battle last year, which is not ideal,” Beane said. “For Josh to be able to line up with the ‘ones’ as soon as he gets here in mid-April will just help set the tone for our offense. He missed out on some reps that we would have liked to have gotten him had we known he would end up being the ‘one’ as quick as he was, but it played out the way it did and obviously that will help us this year.”

Without having to worry about that position, the Bills will be able to focus on putting parts around Allen, and they have ample salary cap room to be able to do just that.