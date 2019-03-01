Brandon Graham deal is worth $13 million per year

Getty Images

The Eagles announced on Friday morning that they have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with defensive end Brandon Graham and there’s no word on those terms.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the contract is worth $13 million a year for the 2010 first-round pick. Details about guarantees were not immediately available.

Graham was listed as No. 30 on PFT’s list of 2019’s top 100 free agents and he’s the first player from that list to sign a new contract with his team. The 49ers used the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould, who is No. 80 on that list, but he has not signed the tag at this point.

Graham will be 33 when this extension is up and it would be a decent bet that the man who forced the fumble that sealed the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win won’t be playing for another team if he plays out the deal.