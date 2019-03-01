Brandon Graham: We built something here and I want to finish it out

Getty Images

Defensive end Brandon Graham signed a three-year contract with the Eagles on Friday in a move that keeps him with the same team he’s played with for his entire career.

Graham told PFT in January that he planned to test the open market in free agency, but said on Friday that he “always wanted to at least check what Philly had to offer.” When he did check in on that offer, Graham found “it ended up making sense” to stay where he’s been since 2010.

Graham said he feels “like we built something here and I wanted to finish it out” and outlined what it is he’s looking to do before he’s done in Philly.

“I’ve still got some goals I’m trying to accomplish,” Graham said, via NJ.com. “For me, if anything, I was just happy to be signed back because I can carry out some of the stuff I already started. Finish strong, hopefully with another ring, and hopefully with another party on Broad Street.”

With Graham signed, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata is the only impending free agent on the Eagles defensive line.