Broncos haven’t thought about Chris Harris extension yet

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that he believes cornerback Chris Harris “can excel” while playing a versatile role in his defense and Harris’ play over the last eight years offers plenty of support for the idea that he’ll perform at a high level.

Harris turns 30 in June, so there’s also reason to believe that he can provide strong play for a few more years. He’s heading into the final year of his current contract and said he’s open to a new one while at the Pro Bowl this year, but General Manager John Elway said this week that it isn’t on the radar at the moment.

“That has not been thought about just yet,” Elway said, via the Denver Post. “We’ll see where things go. We’re going to get through this first wave and see what we can do in free agency. Then after that, we’ll look at different options.”

Harris broke a bone in his leg last season and missed multiple games for the first time in his career. He finished the season with 49 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 12 games.