Bruce Allen: It’s time for Reuben Foster to play football

AP

Reuben Foster was claimed off of waivers by Washington last November, but never appeared in a game for the team because he was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list after being arrested on a domestic violence charges the same month.

It was Foster’s second arrest on such charges in 2018, which led the 49ers to cut him loose despite the first set of charges being dropped. The same thing happened with the second set of charges, which led team president Bruce Allen to say in January that he doesn’t expect Foster to be suspended.

Allen said something similar at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday.

“The charges have been dropped, there are no complaints, so it’s time for him to play football,” Allen said, via the Washington Post.

Allen’s optimism about Foster’s availability may wind up being misplaced as the NFL has suspended players without criminal convictions in the past. Roger Goodell noted as much at his Super Bowl week press conference and said he planned to speak to Foster as part of the league’s investigation, so it remains unclear when a final decision will be handed down.