Getty Images

Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad left the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday after medical personnel found a heart issue, Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader reports. Conrad will undergo further testing back home.

“Today I was told that I would not be able to participate in the NFL Combine due to a heart issue that came up during my physical,” Conrad tweeted. “I am headed back to Lexington to receive a second opinion and get more tests done. The goal is to get cleared before March 22 for my pro day. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I won’t let this stop me from achieving my dream.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Conrad has an issue with a heart valve, causing irregularities in his heartbeat.

Conrad started 42 of the 49 games he played for the Wildcats, making 80 catches for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns.