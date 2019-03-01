Chargers have “no timetable” on Melvin Gordon extension

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is headed into the final year of the contract he signed as a 2015 first-round pick and that means there will be questions about a contract extension this offseason.

General Manager Tom Telesco fielded one of them at a Thursday press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He said an extension is something they’ll consider, but that there isn’t a timetable to get it wrapped up.

“I thought he had a great year and was highly productive for us this year,” Telesco said. “He’s a three-down back and puts a lot of balls in the end zone for us, a lot of touchdowns. He’s a great player. We’ve got him and a number of other guys that will look at extending at some point. I don’t have a timetable on those guys, but we’ve gotten to the point if we’re going to say our philosophy is to draft, develop and re-sign, we want to extend those guys we’d like to have back long-term. But I don’t have a timetable on anything like that.”

Gordon is likely OK with waiting at least a few weeks to open discussions with the Chargers. He said in January that he is “sitting back waiting” to see what happens with Le'Veon Bell before pondering his own contractual future. With the new league year opening on March 13, it shouldn’t be too long before there’s word on Bell’s deal.