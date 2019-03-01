Chiefs will propose OT rule change guaranteeing both teams a possession

The Chiefs lost the AFC Championship Game without their offense ever taking the field in overtime, and they don’t want that to happen again — to them or any other team.

And so, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said on PFT Live, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is working on a proposal to change the overtime rules and guarantee that each team would get an offensive possession.

“Coach is working on that,” Veach said. “I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do. I don’t really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun. I think people, if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime.”

Overtime rules are often the subject of offseason discussion, but this year, after both conference championship games went to overtime, is likely to see even more of that discussion than usual. The Chiefs will have to convince 23 other teams to support them for any rule to change.

  2. Hmmmm! So then if they agree to this I imagine that the next thing they’ll propose is that both Super Bowl teams will get a trophy and a ring!

  6. Forget possessions. In OT in the playoffs just add a full quarter. No one would have complained if they saw a repeat of the Chiefs/Pats 4th quarter for another 15 minutes.

  7. What happens after both teams have a possession and the game is still tied? Both teams get another possession?

  8. The rule is fine the way it is. The game has to end at some point. If both score a TD do they both get the ball again? You are right back where yous started. Also after two TD drives the OT will just about over leaving us with more ties. If you want tied games go watch hockey. If you can’t stop a TD in OT you lost. Don’t change the rules, get better on defense.

  9. One full 15 minute overtime period in the playoffs. During the playoffs it’s more important to have the true winner advance. No one should be worried about squeezing the game into a 3hr window during the playoffs. Regular season can be left alone.

  11. The rule needs to be changed. As great as that AFC game was, it would have been iconic if Patrick could have come back on the field with a shot a tying and later winning the game. Instead, the Chiefs were shortchanged … as were the fans.

  13. I agree 100% that each team should have at least one possession in OT. I also believe that defensive players should not lineup off sides.

  17. Playoff Overtime should be exactly like College Football Overtime. If you want to keep it how it is now in the regular season for the sake of time, that’s fine, but each team should be allowed to match the other’s possession when the championship is on the line.

  18. I know a lot of people are going to say they are only doing it because they lost in the AFCCG, but I think it’s probably something to look at making changing. In that game, IMO, and based on the way the game was going, had the Chiefs gotten the toss, they probably would have marched down and gotten the TD, thus denying the Pats a chance. Also, the more recent rule changes are geared more in favor of the offense, so that’s another reason to possibly change the rule.

  20. No overtime playoff game should be decided by a coin flip. Change the OT rule for the playoffs only to guarantee at least one possession by each team. Of course getting the archaic powers-that-be in the NFL to make logical changes is next to impossible.

  22. I believe defense is as important in football as offense. Call me crazy. Make a stop and you get the ball. It’s not rocket science.

  db105 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 11:41 am
    What happens after both teams have a possession and the game is still tied? Both teams get another possession?

    The team that scored first gets the ball back and scores again to win. The losing team then proposes a rule stating it is only fair that each team must get two possessions.

  27. The game has changed. Expand the game day rosters. Overtime should be a full quarter. Hockey has a 5 minute OT. Basketball does too. Baseball is a full inning.

  29. Each team should get at least one offensive possession regardless.
    Personally going the college OT rules would be the MOST fun. And for sure the most fair.

  30. The rules in OT should be applied to as if it was the beginning of the game.

    I mean, if people think the rule should stay the same in OT, then why not apply this rule to the beginning of the game where the team wins the coin toss and they receive the ball in the beginning of thr game AND after halftime? Same thing right? It’s “fair” right? Just have the defense stop them is all…

  32. Ugh, that’s disappointingly stupid.

    Overtime should be more of a punishment than a reward. If you couldn’t get it done in regulation, you deserve to have the pressure turned up a notch and the game get more dangerous.

    Regulation is the time for “fair” chances. Overtime is for increased drama for the audience and increased stress for the teams. There should be an incentive to avoid overtime – if you give both teams “chances” or make it a full quarter, then get ready for teams taking their foot off the gas and just coasting into overtime.

  33. He said. Especially if you have Patrick Mahomes. Andy..how about mixing in a sound defense. Not just one that looks great on paper because othet teams are seats playing from behind. That is why you seem to struggle in the playoffs.

  34. If you are going to do that, then you should pass a rule that both teams have the same number of possessions in overtime. That would be an improvement over what we have, but would lengthen games.

    What I would like to see is this. Go back to true sudden death overtime and eliminate the coin toss. We can do this one of two ways 1) allowing the team who gets the ball first win in OT with a field goal, or if you dont like that 2) eliminate FGs in overtime and make the only scores that count TD’s. I always liked knowing the game could end on any one play.

    Since we have eliminated the coin toss in overtime, how do we determine who gets the ball first (and has a major advantage in OT). Its the home team. You make that an inherent advantage of being at home. In baseball, if you host a Game 7, you know that you will always have a chance to win the game in the bottom of any inning after the 8th. Its an inherent advantage of earning the right of hosting that game. Apply similar logic to the NFL. In the regular season, you have 8 home and 8 away games. In the playoffs, if you want the ball first in OT, win enough games in the regular season to ensure you are the home team.

  Nofoolnodrool says:
    March 1, 2019 at 11:50 am
    It is inherently unfair that a team doesn’t get to touch the ball in overtime. A game shouldn’t be decided by a coin toss.

    ============

    No it isn’t. Why should a team that can’t stop their opponent from scoring a TD on the first drive get more chances to win? I’d say that’s a pretty darn fair deciding factor.

    Games aren’t decided by coin tosses. After the coin toss, the Chiefs couldn’t stop a long Patriots drive that ended in a TD. if they had even held them to a FG, they’d have gotten the ball back. If a team can’t meet that low standard, they don’t deserve more chances to win.

  37. I think had they won the coin toss and scored they would have wanted the game over, no way would they be saying today they think the Patriots should have gotten another chance with the ball. I see this as just being some sore losers unable to let it go. This game was exactly why a team needs to have their defense built to close out tight games when needed.

  38. Oh,come on. Now there has to be an OT rule change because Andy Reid got out -coached and his defense let the Pats march down the field and score? That’s not a bad rule, that’s bad coaching and bad defense.. Let it go, already!

  Nofoolnodrool says:
    March 1, 2019 at 11:50 am

    It is inherently unfair that a team doesn’t get to touch the ball in overtime. A game shouldn’t be decided by a coin toss.

    they always told me “Life ain’t fair”

  41. That’s what the first four quarters are for…to determine a winner. If you can’t win the regulation game, then live with the consequences. Games are already too long with all the reviews and TV commercials. Win the game during the game so you don’t have to make excuses for losing in overtime… simple.

  routerunning says:
    March 1, 2019 at 11:46 am
    No overtime playoff game should be decided by a coin flip. Change the OT rule for the playoffs only to guarantee at least one possession by each team. Of course getting the archaic powers-that-be in the NFL to make logical changes is next to impossible.

    ———————
    This game was not decided by a coin flip. It was decided by one teams defense failing to stop the other teams offense.

    There were actually two games going to OT that day. In one the team that won the toss won the game, in the other the team that lost the toss won the game. Its not like there is some big imbalance here.

  45. For those that are saying no, wait until this happens to your team and the roles are reversed. With that being said, it’s past time for a fair overtime competition rules.

  47. It will be known as the “Sore Loser Rule” which they hope to get implemented in time for the 2019-2020 season.

  routerunning says:
    March 1, 2019 at 11:46 am
    No overtime playoff game should be decided by a coin flip.
    ——————————————–

    Playoff games aren’t decided by the coin flip, they are decided by the points allowed by the defense that failed to make a stop. It’s not as though they simply flip a coin and the winner walks away with the W

  49. Alternatively they could spend some resources on having a defense that doesn’t surrender touchdowns at will. Crazy thought, I know, investing in both sides of the ball…

  50. This wouldn’t be an issue if all the rules changes didn’t favor the offense. The NFL has bowed to the casual fan who only cares about offense. Video-game culture is responsible for this.

  51. I’m not a Pats fan or a Chiefs fan, but I agree a change should be made. College football overtime is one of the most exciting things to watch in all of sports. Obviously, it would need some tweaking for the NFL, maybe starting on the 50 so a team would need at least 1 first down to put them in FG range. To speed OT up teams could be required to go for 2 after a TD. Seems like this would be a simple enough fix.

  53. Both Teams had a chance to win it in regulation time. OT- Sudden death…..Chiefs stop the Pats and kick a field goal, Chiefs win. If they had stopped the Pats and forced a Patriot field goal they would have gotten the ball. They didn’t stop them. Game over.

  54. The obvious solution, since the AFCCG was only decided by the OT coin toss, is to just decide all games via the opening coin toss. That will cut way back on injuries, and leave about 3 hours for commercials. Win win win!

  55. It needs to be changed, not because of the playoffs, but because of how OT is played out in general across all NFL games. The playoffs just magnified this. I sent the NFL a letter outlining my changes. I’d be happy to share them with PFT any time. Its a rough draft and needs some work, but the foundation is strong.

    Every other sport has OT periods where everybody gets to handle some time of offense. NFL is only one I can think of that does coin toss and allows for that team to take ball and win with no regard to the other team having the same opportunity to score on the other team in the same fashion

