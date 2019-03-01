Chiefs will propose OT rule change guaranteeing both teams a possession

Getty Images

The Chiefs lost the AFC Championship Game without their offense ever taking the field in overtime, and they don’t want that to happen again — to them or any other team.

And so, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said on PFT Live, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is working on a proposal to change the overtime rules and guarantee that each team would get an offensive possession.

“Coach is working on that,” Veach said. “I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do. I don’t really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun. I think people, if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime.”

Overtime rules are often the subject of offseason discussion, but this year, after both conference championship games went to overtime, is likely to see even more of that discussion than usual. The Chiefs will have to convince 23 other teams to support them for any rule to change.