Competition Committee discusses adding video official

Posted by Charean Williams on March 1, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
The Competition Committee received seven rules change proposals from teams related to expanding instant replay. But after the NFL coaches’ subcommittee recommended a video official earlier this week, the Competition Committee is leaving their discussions in Indianapolis with a mandate to study the addition of a Sky Judge to each officiating crew.

“When we walked out of the room, there wasn’t dissension,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said. “It was, ‘This may have some merit.’ It had the most interest.”

The video official would become an eighth official on the each crew, correcting “clear and obvious” calls like the two missed calls in the NFC Championship Game.

“There are some things we need to adjust and fix,” Vincent said. “. . .People want [us] to get it right.”

The questions are: Where does the league get Sky Judges? Does the video official have a role only during certain parts of games or for the entire game? What set of fouls should a video official be charged with correcting? Should it be only correcting penalties that were called on the field? What are the unintended consequences?

It was clear, according to Vincent, that everyone wants the game officiated in the stadium and not from New York. A video official’s job would be to correct egregious errors in real time.

Vincent said three missed calls in particular stood out during discussions: The pass interference and/or hit on a defenseless receiver calls against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis that officials missed in the NFC Championship Game; a helmet-to-helmet hit by Cowboys safety Xavier Woods on Washington tight end Jordan Reed that officials missed on Thanksgiving Day; and an illegal hit by Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith on Saints running back Alvin Kamara that officials missed in a Nov. 29 game.

“We just want to get it right,” Vincent said. “It is debating what that change is, if any. As we always say, the membership will tell us what they want to do, not the league.

“. . .The feel I get is some kind of adjustment is there. What it is, I’m not certain. But there was enough here to say there’s some kind of adjustment that we need.”

Any rules change takes 24 of 32 votes by owners to pass, but momentum seems to be building for doing something to correct the clear and obvious errors.

“This year I would just say, it was real. It was passion. It was, ‘We’ve got some things we’ve got to fix,'” Vincent said.

  1. Adding an eighth official on the field—with a specific assignment—would be preferable to introducing a “video replay official” into the mix. How realistic is it to expect a single “video replay official” to be able to monitor the entire field of play? That said, I still think the “challenge everything” approach is best. That’s because the decision whether, what, and when to challenge is part of a head coaches’ job description. As such, it’s part of the competition of the game. Adding an “eye in the sky” takes some of that away.

  2. They should have the ability to easily correct egregious calls. If we can see it in real time on the TV, they should be able to phone in and relay the correct call.

    They should NOT be able to go through the replay process with a fine tooth comb like the way reply is currently set up. This should still be a coaches challenge.

    This would fix the egregious obvious calls

  3. Stop. This is as bad as when the PGA allowed viewers to call in stroke penalties on golfers they saw on tv.

    Players care more about “pace of play” and don’t want 4 minutes of standing around waiting for the referee to watch 10 replays frame-by-frame. The offense wants to keep the momentum going and not allow the defense to rest and re-group.

    If the live officials missed it on the field or felt it wasn’t enough of a penalty, then move on to the next play.

