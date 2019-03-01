David Irving suspended indefinitely

Getty Images

There was word this week that Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was under evaluation for a suspension for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy and a decision came down on Friday.

Irving has been suspended for an indefinite period of time. He previously served a four-game suspension for violating that policy and he’s also served a four-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.

Irving is the second Cowboys defensive lineman to land an indefinite suspension this week. Defensive end Randy Gregory landed the same ban.

Unlike Gregory, Irving will not be under contract with the Cowboys once the new league year gets underway on March 13. Irving has shown flashes of talent when healthy and eligible to play, but chances to show that talent in the future may be hard to come by due to his apparent embrace of being something less than a “model citizen” during his NFL career.