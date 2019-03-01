Devin Funchess looking for a “new team”

Getty Images

Soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess posted a video on social media this morning saying he was looking for a “new team.”

That’s largely because his old team doesn’t want him.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never even offered anything in the way of an extension.

Of course, they made him a healthy scratch for the regular season finale, so it was reasonably clear that they weren’t going to offer him anything.

Funchess caught 44 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns last year, and posted career highs of 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017. He had some solid moments after former General Manager Dave Gettleman traded up to take him in the second round in 2015. But like fellow big target Kelvin Benjamin (who was pawned off to Buffalo for a third rounder and eventually cut), the new administration wasn’t interested in keeping him around, building the offense around faster wideouts D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel instead.