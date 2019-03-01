Eagles, Brandon Graham agree to three-year extension

Getty Images

Brandon Graham isn’t going anywhere.

Graham was listed at No. 30 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents, but he’s staying with the Eagles. The team announced that Graham has agreed to terms on a three-year extension a couple of weeks ahead of the start of the new league year.

The deal goes against what Graham told PFT in January about his plans for the offseason. He said that he owed “it to myself and my family to explore free agency” before agreeing to any deal, but it would seem that the Eagles were able to come up with an offer that swayed him away from that school of thought.

Graham was a 2010 Eagles first-round pick and he’s missed just one game since the start of the 2012 season. He had 39 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in the 2018 regular season and added another 1.5 sacks in two playoff games.