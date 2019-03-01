Giants co-owner all in favor of team following “Kansas City model”

Getty Images

Earlier this week as he was hounded by quarterback questions, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman admitted the Chiefs had the situation figured out.

So with Eli Manning apparently secure for yet another season, all signs are pointing to the Giants finding his eventual successor in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I would say the Kansas City model is an appropriate reference,” Giants co-owner Steve Tisch told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

While there has been some speculation about their consideration of other veteran quarterbacks, treating Manning like Alex Smith and finding their Patrick Mahomes to sit and learn for a year is certainly a cheaper plan (in terms of cash outlay in 2019).

Of course, the Giants won’t be able to trade Manning a year from now since he’s in the final year of his contract, but if they can find a young passer to pair with Odell Beckham Jr. (assuming he’s still there) and Saquon Barkley, it’s not unreasonable to think that quarterback could have early success.

And if ownership is talking about it, it makes it more sensible to go ahead and write your mock drafts accordingly.