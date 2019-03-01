Jamie Collins’ future in Cleveland up in the air

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Jamie Collins future in Cleveland could be decided today.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns General Manager John Dorsey is scheduled to meet with agent Bus Cook today to talk about the “long-term plan.”

It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to realize Dorsey doesn’t think Collins at his scheduled $10.5 million salary is part of his plan, but that’s why people negotiate.

The Browns could either restructure Collins’ deal or just get rid of him, as Dorsey said plainly that Collins’ play didn’t justify that kind of number.

“There were some inconsistencies,” Dorsey said. “You don’t know what leads to it. He may have been nicked. There’s certain things that come. All I know is he’s a very talented football player and you can’t have enough of those guys on your team.”

The 29-year-old Collins was acquired by the previous administration (Sashi Brown), so neither Dorsey nor new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is beholden to the former Patriot, who dealt with injuries in 2017 before last season’s ups and downs.