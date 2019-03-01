Jawaan Taylor impressing at the Combine, despite hamstring injury

Getty Images

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor isn’t running or jumping at the Scouting Combine, but he is impressing scouts.

Although Taylor was told to take it easy while he recuperates from a hamstring injury, he is doing the position drills and has shown very quick feet for a man who’s 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds.

Longtime personnel man Gil Brandt reported that in conversations with several scouts, Taylor was the name most mentioned as an impressive prospect.

Taylor is expected to be a Top 10 pick next month.