Jerry Jones gushes over Dak Prescott

Posted by Charean Williams on March 1, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
The Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott in the fourth round, but owner Jerry Jones ranks his quarterback as a “No. 1 pick.”

The Cowboys consider Prescott a franchise quarterback after three seasons and will pay him like a franchise quarterback in the near future.

“If he was getting ready to go in the draft and I had the No. 1 pick, that’s who would get that pick in this draft,” Jones said on ESPN, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re a fortunate franchise to have Dak Prescott, and we’re going to build around him for the future.”

Prescott, 25, has gone 32-16 with two postseason appearances and two Pro Bowl berths in three seasons. He has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 10,876 yards, 67 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating.

Jones likes everything about his quarterback, especially the prospect of Prescott becoming even better in the coming years.

“The upside,” Jones said. “His willingness to basically every drill prove how he carries what he’s coached-up in a meeting, how he carries it to the practice field and then how he executes it on the field. The thing we do better, I think, than almost anybody — and I can say it and we know it’s an opinion — is the two-minute drill. Well, look at Dak Prescott in the two-minute drill since he’s been quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. For a three-year quarterback, he’s had a lot of snaps and a lot of wins.”

3 responses to “Jerry Jones gushes over Dak Prescott

  1. Something’s strange about the way he’s gushing about Prescott. Either he’s trying to convince himself to make himself feel better about how much he’s going to pay him, or trying to hype him up to trade.

  2. This is what is so annoying as a Cowboy fan. Prescott vs teh eye test, he fails miserably a lot. Then you see the numbers and realize they are dump off plays. 2018 was better for the deep ball once Amari showed up but you also saw him overthrow a lot of guys or throw it behind them while they were wide open

