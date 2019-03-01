Jerry Jones gushes over Dak Prescott

Getty Images

The Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott in the fourth round, but owner Jerry Jones ranks his quarterback as a “No. 1 pick.”

The Cowboys consider Prescott a franchise quarterback after three seasons and will pay him like a franchise quarterback in the near future.

“If he was getting ready to go in the draft and I had the No. 1 pick, that’s who would get that pick in this draft,” Jones said on ESPN, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re a fortunate franchise to have Dak Prescott, and we’re going to build around him for the future.”

Prescott, 25, has gone 32-16 with two postseason appearances and two Pro Bowl berths in three seasons. He has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 10,876 yards, 67 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating.

Jones likes everything about his quarterback, especially the prospect of Prescott becoming even better in the coming years.

“The upside,” Jones said. “His willingness to basically every drill prove how he carries what he’s coached-up in a meeting, how he carries it to the practice field and then how he executes it on the field. The thing we do better, I think, than almost anybody — and I can say it and we know it’s an opinion — is the two-minute drill. Well, look at Dak Prescott in the two-minute drill since he’s been quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. For a three-year quarterback, he’s had a lot of snaps and a lot of wins.”