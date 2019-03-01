John Lynch “thrilled” with Jimmy Garoppolo’s progress

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo arrived in San Francisco in 2017 with great fanfare, taking over as the starting quarterback of the 49ers when they were 1-10 and going 5-0 down the stretch. Then 2018 was a lost season with a torn ACL, and now the job in San Francisco is to get Garoppolo and the team back to playing like they played at the end of 2017.

General Manager John Lynch told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he thinks they’re going to be in great shape with Garoppolo at full health — and that they feel better about the backup quarterback position after seeing Nick Mullens play well.

“We’re just thrilled,” Lynch said. “Jimmy’s rehab is going extremely well. He’s attacking it with great vigor. We’re excited to get him back on the field, and about the depth of our quarterback position in general. Some other guys got some opportunities and made the most of them.”

Lynch acknowledged that the 49ers need to improve, saying, “We haven’t won enough games in those two years.” Having Garoppolo healthy for 16 games would go a long way toward changing that.