Jon Gruden says QB comments aren’t “gamesmanship”

AP

Raiders coach Jon Gruden seemed to settle things this week by declaring Derek Carr his guy.

But as long as the topic of draftable quarterbacks comes up, Gruden will gush about draftable quarterbacks because that’s just how he talks.

Gruden denied that he was trying to manipulate other teams into wanting to trade, or otherwise fiddle with the first round by his comments about players such as Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.

“People try to read between the lines,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Somebody at the Senior Bowl asked a question about Kyler Murray and all of a sudden…Honest to God, Jiminy Christmas. People can write whatever they want. There’s no gamesmanship here. No.”

Of course, the Cardinals can settle a lot of the quarterback talk if they take Murray first overall, but there are still a number of teams looking for new passers, and the 49ers and Jets (picking second and third overall respectively, ahead of the Raiders) ostensibly don’t need one.

So if a team is looking to trade into the top five to take a quarterback, the Raiders aren’t the only team they could call.

And it’s also worth remembering that people in this line of work who need content know they can ask Gruden about any quarterback, and it’s like pulling the string on a Chucky doll, so they will continue to do that. That doesn’t imply nefarious intent on the Raiders’ part, because he’s just going to talk, regardless.